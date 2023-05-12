Flyover celebrates NORAD’s 65th anniversary in the Colorado Springs area

PETERSON SFB, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday marked the 65th anniversary of the operational establishment of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

A ceremony was held at Peterson Space Force Base with guests including the Honorable Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs. The keynote speakers included Gen. Tom Lawson(Retired, Royal Canadian Air Force), former Chief of the Defense Staff (Canada) and former NORAD deputy commander along with Lt. Gen. Frances Allen (Royal Canadian Air Force), Vice Chief of the Defense Staff (Canada).

The event included a flyover that was visible from the Colorado Springs area. A spokesperson with the U.S. Air Force Academy explained there were two flyovers on Friday, one tied to NORAD at about 11:10 a.m. and another at 12:20 p.m.

“Flyovers are an opportunity to expose United States Air Force Academy Cadets to operational air power,” Dean J. Miller the Chief of Media Operations at USAFA wrote to KKTV. “Rotary aircraft sometimes land in the Cadet Area and shut down for the same purpose. Flyovers happen year-round as planned training missions from Active, Reserve and Air National Guard squadrons throughout the United States are able to support.”

Miller went on to explain more about each flyover:

-11:10 a.m. - On the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of NORAD, a bi-national U.S. and Canadian command, Cadets viewed a flyover of two Canadian CF-18s from Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, in formation with one F-16 from Buckley ANG Base, Colo.

-12:20 p.m. – Two F-35s from Hill AFB, Ogden, Utah conducted a flyover. The aircraft are assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing.

There have been four NORAD headquarters buildings in Colorado Springs:

-Ent Air Force Base from 1958 to 1962

-Childlaw Building from 1963 to 1987

-Building 1470, Peterson Air Force Base from 1988-2002

-Eberhart-Findley Building at Peterson SFB from 2003 to the present

Click here for more on the celebration.

pic.twitter.com/0aGLnURBZI — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.