COMPLETE COVERAGE: The trial of Letecia Stauch, from gavel to gavel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars, after being convicted on all charges in the death of her 11-year-old stepson. Letecia Stauch learned her fate on Monday, May 8, 2023, following a trial lasting more than five weeks. A jury then deliberated for eight hours before finding Stauch guilty on all four charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Gannon Stauch.
11 News has continued to cover this case from the very beginning, when Gannon was first reported missing back in January of 2020. Our news crews were also in the courtroom for every minute of the trial, up until it’s emotional conclusion.
Listed below are articles of the major developments from our coverage of that trial. You can also find more coverage by searching “Stauch” in the search bar at the upper right-hand corner of your screen.
- Letecia Stauch booked into prison - May 12, 2023
- ‘We will never let him go’: Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict - May 9, 2023
- Gannon Stauch’s father speaks following ex-wife’s conviction (VIDEO) - May 9, 2023
- Gannon Stauch’s mother speaks following son’s stepmother’s conviction (VIDEO) - May 9, 2023
- Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison - May 8, 2023
- Community reacts to Letecia Stauch’s guilty verdict - May 8, 2023
- ‘I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,’ says Stauch’s daughter during testimony - April 18, 2023
- “I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures - April 14, 2023
- “At that point, I knew she did it.” Letecia Stauch’s half brother gives emotional testimony - April 11, 2023
- Former KKTV reporter testifies that Letecia Stauch acted strangely during an interview about Gannon Stauch’s disappearance - April 10, 2023
- Day one of Letecia Stauch trial: Opening statement details - April 3, 2023
- Defense says its sanity report found Letecia Stauch insane ahead of trial - March 20, 2023
- 2020-Present: Breaking down the 3-year timeline leading up to the Letecia Stauch murder case - March 19, 2023
