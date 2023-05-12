COMPLETE COVERAGE: The trial of Letecia Stauch, from gavel to gavel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars, after being convicted on all charges in the death of her 11-year-old stepson. Letecia Stauch learned her fate on Monday, May 8, 2023, following a trial lasting more than five weeks. A jury then deliberated for eight hours before finding Stauch guilty on all four charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Gannon Stauch.

11 News has continued to cover this case from the very beginning, when Gannon was first reported missing back in January of 2020. Our news crews were also in the courtroom for every minute of the trial, up until it’s emotional conclusion.

