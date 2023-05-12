COMPLETE COVERAGE: The trial of Letecia Stauch, from gavel to gavel

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch. (Photo from El Paso County Sheriff's Office)(KKTV)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars, after being convicted on all charges in the death of her 11-year-old stepson. Letecia Stauch learned her fate on Monday, May 8, 2023, following a trial lasting more than five weeks. A jury then deliberated for eight hours before finding Stauch guilty on all four charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Gannon Stauch.

11 News has continued to cover this case from the very beginning, when Gannon was first reported missing back in January of 2020. Our news crews were also in the courtroom for every minute of the trial, up until it’s emotional conclusion.

Listed below are articles of the major developments from our coverage of that trial. You can also find more coverage by searching “Stauch” in the search bar at the upper right-hand corner of your screen.

Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson
