Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - One former Colorado Springs resident is looking to make her way back to the area after winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

Crystal G. currently lives in Denver, but after winning $1,000,000 on a lottery ticket this month, she’s already made an offer on a home that will bring her closer to Colorado Springs.

Crystal first moved to Colorado Springs while pregnant during Operation Desert Storm, after being released from the military. She came to the area to be near her sister and fell in love with it, and although she moved to Denver when her daughter started college there, she always hoped to move back to the Springs.

Crystal told Colorado Lottery officials that she and her family always said if they ever had the money, they’d buy a house so they could all live together again. According to Colorado Lottery representatives, when Crystal scratched off the top prize on the ticket, she said she was “calm but shocked.”

Crystal purchased her ticket at Daytona Mart in Aurora. She told Colorado Lottery officials that she hopes her offer will be accepted so she can move closer to her sister, who is still in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.