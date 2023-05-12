Colorado woman wins $1,000,000 on scratch-off ticket, wants to move closer to Colorado Springs

Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a...
Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 earlier this month, and she's already put an offer on a house in an attempt to move closer to Colorado Springs.(Colorado Lottery)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - One former Colorado Springs resident is looking to make her way back to the area after winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

Crystal G. currently lives in Denver, but after winning $1,000,000 on a lottery ticket this month, she’s already made an offer on a home that will bring her closer to Colorado Springs.

Crystal first moved to Colorado Springs while pregnant during Operation Desert Storm, after being released from the military. She came to the area to be near her sister and fell in love with it, and although she moved to Denver when her daughter started college there, she always hoped to move back to the Springs.

Crystal told Colorado Lottery officials that she and her family always said if they ever had the money, they’d buy a house so they could all live together again. According to Colorado Lottery representatives, when Crystal scratched off the top prize on the ticket, she said she was “calm but shocked.”

Crystal purchased her ticket at Daytona Mart in Aurora. She told Colorado Lottery officials that she hopes her offer will be accepted so she can move closer to her sister, who is still in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Storm leaves thousands without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

Latest News

5.12.23
Saturday is Family Day at Colorado Springs’ mining museum!
5.12.23
WATCH: Letecia Stauch booked into prison for murder of Gannon Stauch
Seat belt generic
Seat belt enforcement period begins Monday on Colorado roads
Nicole Hall with her husband and 3 children.
“I had an overwhelming sense of doom come over my body” : How 48 people saved 1 Colorado mom’s life