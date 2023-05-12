Colorado deputies looking for man accused of domestic violence and assault

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies in Larimer County are asking for the public’s help in locating a “most wanted” criminal.

Luke James Stuntz, 28, is wanted on charges of domestic violence, assault, violation of a protection order and criminal mischief. Deputies say Stuntz may also go by the name “Skywalker.”

A picture of Stuntz can be found at the top of this article. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known address was on Hawg Wild Road in Loveland.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Stuntz’s location call (970) 416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

LARIMER COUNTY'S MOST WANTED

We're looking for Luke James Stuntz. He may also be known as Skywalker. Do you know where he is? If so, please call us at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. pic.twitter.com/o4zjUBS9Mp — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) May 12, 2023

