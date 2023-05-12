Colorado deputies looking for man accused of domestic violence and assault

Luke James Stuntz, also known as "Skywalker," is one of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's "Most Wanted" criminals.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies in Larimer County are asking for the public’s help in locating a “most wanted” criminal.

Luke James Stuntz, 28, is wanted on charges of domestic violence, assault, violation of a protection order and criminal mischief. Deputies say Stuntz may also go by the name “Skywalker.”

A picture of Stuntz can be found at the top of this article. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known address was on Hawg Wild Road in Loveland.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Stuntz’s location call (970) 416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

