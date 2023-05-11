Thousands without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are without power in Colorado Springs Thursday morning as a major storm system passes through the region.

According the Springs Utilities outage map, more than 730 customers are without power in the Cheyenne Canon area.

(Colorado Springs Utilities)

And on the other side of the interstate, more than 8,500 customers were without power.

East of downtown outage (Colorado Springs Utilities)

Lightning, thunder, heavy rain, and possibly even hail and damaging winds are in the cards Thursday for parts of the Pikes Peak region and the eastern plains.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.