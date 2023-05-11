Pueblo police seeking information in double-shooting

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating the person(s) who shot two boys riding in the back of a pickup last month.

Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooting happened at 9:45 on the night of April 17 near Polk Street and Adams Avenue on the city’s west side. Both victims, an 18-year-old and a younger male, suffered “life-altering” injuries, police said.

The Pueblo Police Department is now asking anyone who saw the incident unfolding, has camera footage of the event, or otherwise has information to contact Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385 or jcardona@pueblo.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

