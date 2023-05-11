Pueblo police investigating east side homicide

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating after a man was found dead in an east side neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of 2nd Street and Norwood Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and located a single victim after arriving on scene. No further details have been released, though the police department does confirm the death is being investigated as a homicide. This is seventh homicide in Pueblo in 2023.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

