Police officer dies after cruiser goes into river in Alabama

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, authorities said.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose ”always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood
“We need to look out for each other” says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a...
‘We need to look out for each other,’ says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a grocery store
Photos of Joy and Jason Soltani used by the sheriff's office when they were wanted.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details on investigation into the death of a baby in Colorado

Latest News

A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before expiration of Title 42
Soldiers and dignitaries attended a ceremony Thursday unveiling the new sign that will stand...
Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning
Victim identified in Pueblo homicide case
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex:’ Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
New moms at the Colorado Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs!
14 new moms and 8 soon-to-be moms at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs NICU!