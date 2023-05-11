Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek

Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
Fire crews using a ladder to rescue from the creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and his dog are safe after becoming stranded in the middle of a rising creek Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that crews were in the middle of a rescue at Monument Creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.

“A gentleman was found -- his house is right there off the river and bystanders saw him struggling out there. They called for the fire department to come out,” said Brian Ebmeyer, a medical lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Our crew captured the exact moment the dog made it to firefighters:

There are no reports of injuries.

