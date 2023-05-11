Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and his dog are safe after becoming stranded in the middle of a rising creek Thursday morning.
The fire department tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that crews were in the middle of a rescue at Monument Creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.
“A gentleman was found -- his house is right there off the river and bystanders saw him struggling out there. They called for the fire department to come out,” said Brian Ebmeyer, a medical lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Our crew captured the exact moment the dog made it to firefighters:
SUCCESS! Firefighters bring that pup and owner out of the fast moving river! @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/BUCx0WdVaH— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) May 11, 2023
There are no reports of injuries.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.