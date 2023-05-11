Man, dog rescued from fast-moving Monument Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and his dog are safe after becoming stranded in the middle of a rising creek Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that crews were in the middle of a rescue at Monument Creek just south of the Bijou Street bridge.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #swiwtwaterrescue 200 W Bijou, crews on scene. One male and one dog. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2023

“A gentleman was found -- his house is right there off the river and bystanders saw him struggling out there. They called for the fire department to come out,” said Brian Ebmeyer, a medical lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

BREAKING: here’s the view of the water rescue a man and dog — in downtown happening right now. #ColoradoSprings @kktvSydney @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/I5W6VbQ4yT — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) May 11, 2023

Our crew captured the exact moment the dog made it to firefighters:

SUCCESS! Firefighters bring that pup and owner out of the fast moving river! @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/BUCx0WdVaH — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) May 11, 2023

There are no reports of injuries.

