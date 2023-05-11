Letecia Stauch now being booked in prison as she begins her life sentence for murdering stepson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch is beginning her lifetime sentence in prison.

Department of Corrections records indicate the murderer is in the process Thursday of being booked into a state facility. Prior to that, she had been in the El Paso County jail, her home of the last three years, in the days immediately following Monday’s verdict and sentencing.

Stauch was found guilty in the horrific murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Our full coverage of the trial can be seen here.

