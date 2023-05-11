“It has been a long time coming” New FDA guidelines reduce restrictions for LGBTQ+ blood donors

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration updated its guidelines for blood donations to allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

“We’re at a point now, 40 years into the HIV/Aids epidemic, where the initial guidance, we believe, was rooted in fear and homophobia,” said Darian Aaron, Director of Local News | US South GLAAD. “Today’s updated guidelines [are] aligning science with what we now know to be true.”

The new policy eliminates time-based deferrals and screening questions specific to men who have sex with men (MSM) and women who have sex with MSM. According to the FDA, those policies were put in place to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV.

“The landscape has changed significantly from the early 80s when we were at the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic and there was this mass hysteria, so to speak, around the lives of gay and bisexual men and who was actually at risk of contracting HIV,” added Aaron.

The debate surrounding who was allowed to donate blood dates back to the 1980s when the FDA enacted a total ban of blood donations from MSM. In 2015, the agency updated those guidelines and reduced the deferral period to one year. In 2020, it was reduced again to 90 days.

“It has been a long time coming and I’m really proud that our country is taking this step forward to align science with what is really happening in the lives of people,” said Aaron.

Today’s policy change comes after the FDA first introduced the proposal at the start of 2023 and asked for public comment. However, anyone currently taking medication to treat or prevent HIV will still have to wait 90 days before donating blood.

“We definitely believe it’s a step in the right direction but there is still more work to be done,” expressed Aaron.

