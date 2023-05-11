‘I should’ve fought harder to be clean:’ Colorado Springs parents sentenced to prison for fentanyl overdose death of infant

Prosecutors in the courtroom said what happened to this baby was “careless” and “reckless.”
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs couple found guilty in their baby’s death have been sentenced.

KKTV 11 News was the only news crew in the courtroom when Joenny Astacio and Kira Davison, previously Villalba, learned their fates.

The couple faced a maximum sentence of 48 years after being found guilty of child abuse resulting in death. Astacio will spend 28 years in prison, and Davison will spend 24 years.

Their son, 15-month-old Cairo, died after exposure to fentanyl and overdosing. According to court records, Astacio and Davison were on fentanyl, and when Davison woke up, Cairo was underneath her. The couple took Cairo to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In court Wednesday before being sentenced, Davison read a letter to the judge, part of it saying, “I should’ve fought harder to be clean. I should’ve fought harder for Cairo.”

Astacio gave the judge three letters from his mother, sister, and aunt but declined to comment before sentencing. The judge said in a statement addressing the court Astacio received higher sentencing due to previous criminal convictions.

11 News did ask attorneys on both sides for comment but haven’t heard back from them.

In court Wednesday, Astacio’s attorney said it all came down to mental health and the power of addiction.

The judge ended sentencing, saying actions have consequences, and gave condolences to the family of Cairo.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

