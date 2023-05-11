FDA updates rules allowing more gay and bisexual men to donate blood

American Red Cross calls for Type O Blood Donations
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a new rule on Thursday that is intended to allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

Click here for the latest guidelines. The new policy eliminates time-based deferrals and screen questions specific to men who have sex with men.

“The FDA has worked diligently to evaluate our policies and ensure we had the scientific evidence to support individual risk assessment for donor eligibility while maintaining appropriate safeguards to protect recipients of blood products. The implementation of these recommendations will represent a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community,” said Peter Marks, M.D., PhD., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “The FDA is committed to working closely with the blood collection industry to help ensure timely implementation of the new recommendations and we will continue to monitor the safety of the blood supply once this individual risk-based approach is in place.”

The new policy also impacts women who have sex with men who have sex with men.

“The FDA’s decision to follow science and issue new recommendations for all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation, who selflessly donate blood to help save lives, signals the beginning of the end of a dark and discriminatory past rooted in fear and homophobia, a Twitter statement from the CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis reads. “While today’s guidance is an important step in the right direction, the deferral period for individuals on PrEP, an FDA-approved drug proven to prevent HIV acquisition, continues to erect barriers to LGBTQ blood donors. Placing potential blood donors taking PrEP in a separate line from every other donor adds unnecessary stigma. The bias embedded into this policy may, in fact, cost lives. GLAAD urges the FDA to continue to prioritize science over stigma and treat all donors and all blood equally.”

