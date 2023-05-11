El Paso County residents react to the sky rocketing home values

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Joseph Toth says his assessment from the county shows his home has gone up in value by more than $334,000 since 2021.

“There’s something going on like why are my house is evaluated double what it was,” Black Forest resident Joseph Toth said.

Toth believes the rates are getting out of hand.

“If this goes on, every two years it keeps going up this high, I can see where I will leave,” Toph said.

In a statement to 11 news today the governor’s office says he plans on signing a bill just passed by lawmakers this week.

It would put a proposition for voters on the ballot in November. Capping the statewide assessment rate and reducing the taxable value of homes by $40,000, using tabor refunds.

If voters say yes, Coloradans would receive a flat tabor refund of $661 per filer.

The governor’s office says in part:

“this proposal is a solution to that challenge for homeowners, seniors, and small businesses across Colorado who are experiencing rising property values.”

“We’re not dumb, we see what’s happening here. We see the way we’re being coerced into giving up more and more of our hard earned tax dollars,” Carrie Geitner, El Paso County commissioner said.

Residents are left wondering what their next steps might be.

“I would consider leaving Colorado for a more rural area. This is not the Colorado I moved here in 1989,” Toth said.

