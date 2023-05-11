CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood
“We need to look out for each other” says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a...
‘We need to look out for each other,’ says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a grocery store
5/11/23
Another round of rain tonight along I-25

Latest News

Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life
The dog and it's owner appeared to be living in an area frequented by homeless people,...
WATCH: Dog and man among several rescued from Colorado Springs creeks amid Thursday's flooding
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California
Potential donors will all use the same screening questionnaire regardless of sexual...
“It has been a long time coming” New FDA guidelines reduce restrictions for LGBTQ+ blood donors