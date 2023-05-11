Colorado Springs firefighters helping homeless population get to safety as creeks flood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are helping evacuate a number of homeless people living along Fountain Creek as a severe storm continues its trek over the area.

Crews were at Dorchester Park and other locations along the waterlogged creek helping get people out of harm’s way.

Earlier Thursday, firefighters had to rescue a man and his dog who found themselves stranded in the middle of Monument Creek in downtown Colorado Springs.

