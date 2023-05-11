211 available and ready to connect migrants to resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now that Title 42 has ended, cities across the U.S. are expecting a surge of migrants.

Pikes Peak United Way’s 211 Call Centers are ready and waiting to connect those people to resources.

“211 is a free, multilingual service and confidential. We have right here in El Paso County, we have 3 languages on site. We have fluent Spanish speakers, Haitian Creole, and French speakers,” explained 211 Director, Ange Jean. “We’ll be able to connect you, whether it’s a partner agency here in town that provides it, whether it’s them needing to get to a bigger city, if they have to get to Denver where we have more resources for refugee resettlement. So, as soon as they land and they find themselves in need of finding resources, it’s a good time to call.”

There are four 211 call centers in Colorado. When you call the number, you’ll be connected to one for border to border help in our state.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.