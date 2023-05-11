14 new moms and 8 soon-to-be moms at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs NICU!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There might be something in the water over at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs...

The hospital issued a news release on Thursday ahead of Mother’s Day pointing out the fact that 22 NICU nurses are celebrating motherhood this year! The release states that 22 NICU nurses are celebrating motherhood with 14 babies born in the last year and eight nurses who are currently pregnant! The release adds that five of the babies recently born spent time in the same NICU the nurses work in.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, we thought you might like to share this sweet story of how a large group of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, can truly relate not only to the moms they work with on a daily basis, but to each other,” the news release adds!

One of the nurses, Katelyn, has identical twin boys who were born the last year a day before Mother’s Day. Katelyn spent time in the NICU she works at with her newborn twins.

“There was no other place I would rather have my babies,” Katelyn explained. “I knew they were in the best of hands with this amazing team. I held my boys for the very first time on Mother’s Day last year – it’s a very special holiday for me, and it’s wonderful to share this bond with my fellow nurses as well as moms who have little ones in our NICU.”

