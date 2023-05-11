14 new moms and 8 soon-to-be moms at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs NICU!

New moms at the Colorado Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs!
New moms at the Colorado Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs!(Colorado Children's Hospital)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There might be something in the water over at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs...

The hospital issued a news release on Thursday ahead of Mother’s Day pointing out the fact that 22 NICU nurses are celebrating motherhood this year! The release states that 22 NICU nurses are celebrating motherhood with 14 babies born in the last year and eight nurses who are currently pregnant! The release adds that five of the babies recently born spent time in the same NICU the nurses work in.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, we thought you might like to share this sweet story of how a large group of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, can truly relate not only to the moms they work with on a daily basis, but to each other,” the news release adds!

One of the nurses, Katelyn, has identical twin boys who were born the last year a day before Mother’s Day. Katelyn spent time in the NICU she works at with her newborn twins.

“There was no other place I would rather have my babies,” Katelyn explained. “I knew they were in the best of hands with this amazing team. I held my boys for the very first time on Mother’s Day last year – it’s a very special holiday for me, and it’s wonderful to share this bond with my fellow nurses as well as moms who have little ones in our NICU.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood
“We need to look out for each other” says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a...
‘We need to look out for each other,’ says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a grocery store
Photos of Joy and Jason Soltani used by the sheriff's office when they were wanted.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details on investigation into the death of a baby in Colorado

Latest News

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, when she was 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Disappearance of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew is officially a cold case
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
Stalking charges for Colorado ranchers who believe they are targets of racism dropped
American Red Cross calls for Type O Blood Donations
FDA updates rules allowing more gay and bisexual men to donate blood
A look at I-25 near Bijou Street on May 11, 2023.
Colorado Springs police no longer on accident alert status Thursday