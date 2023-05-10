“We need to look out for each other” says Colorado Springs woman after purse was stolen at a grocery store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Tracey Dawley was putting her grocery’s in the back of her car after a long morning of shopping on Sunday. It’s something she has done hundreds of time. However, this time was different. A car drove up besides Dawley while she was stacking her groceries and a woman reached out of the window and took Dawley’s purse from her shopping cart.

“I was just distraught and I couldn’t even think straight. I couldn’t believe it happened here,” said Tracey Dawley, a Colorado Springs resident.

Dawley was at Costco on Barnes Rd. and Powers Blvd. when it happened. Those who were nearby jumped into action and tried to chase the car down, but they didn’t succeed. She said she has never had something like this happen to her.

“I’m always paying attention and being very vigilant about that, but I guess one false move and it happened in my own backyard,” said Dawley.

Colorado Springs Police said this type of crime isn’t uncommon, especially near grocery stores.

“if you’re a criminal and you are going to drive around the area you’re better off doing it at the shopping center because you have more people going back-and-forth to the store in the car,” said Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson with CSPD.

Tornabene said they have received more reports of purse thefts in the last few weeks.

He adds the best way to avoid it is downsizing to a small clutch or card holder you can hold in your hand.

“You don’t want to wear a crossbody or a strap and leave it hanging because they can always grab that purse and knock you over or hurt you,” said Tornabene.

Dawley said while she has replaced some of her stolen items, she still feels violated.

“We all need to look out for each other and you should be able to carry a purse and not worry about who is going to snatch it,” said Dawley.

Dawley filed a police report.

CSPD tells 11News that they are looking into the case, among other reports they have received.

