WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Joy and Jason Soltani used by the sheriff's office when they were wanted.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details on investigation into the death of a baby in Colorado
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank, major security concerns raised
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
"We are never going to let him go" Gannon Stauch's parents react to guilty verdict
‘We will never let him go’: Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, when she was 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Wednesday marks 3 years since Suzanne Morphew disappeared in Colorado
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning
An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor recently.
Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year