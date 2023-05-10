‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase.(Ed White | AP Photo/Ed White)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man fatally shot another customer inside a Detroit gas station and wounded two more after the clerk locked the door in a dispute over a small purchase, authorities said Wednesday.

Details emerged as prosecutors charged Samuel McCray, 27, with murder and attempted murder. He was denied bond during a court appearance.

The shooting occurred after 3 a.m. Saturday. McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected, but the clerk locked the door, the prosecutor’s office said.

McCray threatened to shoot everyone inside the gas station unless the door was unlocked, according to witness David Langston.

Langston told WJBK-TV that he begged McCray: “‘Please, man, don’t shoot us. We don’t got nothing to do with this.’ ... And he started shooting.”

Langston, 37, was wounded but his best friend, Gregory Kelly, 37, was killed. A 60-year-old man was also wounded.

“After the men were shot, the clerk unlocked the door to the store, and McCray fled from the scene,” the prosecutor’s office said.

McCray was returned to jail after appearing in court Wednesday. He asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy had planned to hold a news conference but canceled it and said the investigation was ongoing.

Kelly “had plenty of friends,” his mother, Marilyn Fortner, said. “He just did not deserve a death like that.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Joy and Jason Soltani used by the sheriff's office when they were wanted.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details on investigation into the death of a baby in Colorado
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank, major security concerns raised
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
"We are never going to let him go" Gannon Stauch's parents react to guilty verdict
‘We will never let him go’: Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader...
Police: Substitute teacher arrested after letting 7th grader use vape pen
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
5/10/23
WATCH: Raw interview with the father of Gannon Stauch after his ex-wife was sentenced for murder
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict