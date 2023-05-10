Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog has died from its injuries after it was shot by a runner near the Citadel Mall Monday morning.

According to police, the dog had followed its owner from their home to a nearby parking lot, where the owner was helping a neighbor with groceries. As they were unloading the car, a man and woman out running passed by. Officers were told the runners appeared to be arguing.

The dog was off leash and reportedly approached the runners.

“The male produced a gun and shot [the] unleashed dog,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

The suspect then kept running and was nowhere to be found when officers arrived.

“Unfortunately, the dog passed away because of the injuries sustained from the shooting,” a CSPD spokesperson told 11 News.

Police say a motive in the shooting is unclear. The owner said they didn’t know the suspect and that their dog wasn’t acting aggressive. The suspect is not believed to live in the area.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 Monday morning in the area of De Cortez Street and Tia Juana Street. Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

