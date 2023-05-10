Man arrested after 2 found shot multiple times in car in western Colorado

Zachary Baker, of Grand Junction, is accused in the double-homicide.
Zachary Baker, of Grand Junction, is accused in the double-homicide.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were found shot several times inside a car in rural Gunnison County.

A third man found near the car is now facing charges for their murder.

According to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area west of Gunnison around 4 a.m. Monday when they spotted a vehicle sitting in sagebrush about 50 yards away from the roadway.

“The deputy contacted one male subject outside the vehicle and found two male occupants still inside the vehicle, both with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was found near Highway 50 mile marker 135.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced it had arrested 27-year-old Zachary Baker of Grand Junction for the double homicide. Baker has been identified by the sheriff’s office as the third person found at the vehicle Monday morning.

One of the victims has been identified as 32-year-old Estefan Coronado of Fruita and the other as 45-year-old Colin Roy Williams of Clifton. The relationship between the three men has not been released, and investigators have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

Baker is currently the only suspect in the case.

