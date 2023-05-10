Large police presence in northeast Colorado Springs

Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type...
Several patrol units with the Colorado Springs Police Department were seen conducting some type of investigation near the intersection of Turquoise Circle & Oro Blanco Drive in northeast Colorado Springs on 5/10/23.
By Spencer Hansen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Colorado Springs Police units were stationed outside a home near the intersection of Turquoise Circle and Oro Blanco Drive in the northeast part of the city Wednesday afternoon.

While CSPD tells 11 News they can’t provide any details just yet due to it being part of an active investigation, officials say that there is no threat to the public. CSPD also told 11 News that only patrol units were conducting the investigation, and that no other specialized units had been called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and may or may not be updated based on the nature of the investigation. This article is strictly to inform the public of why a large police presence was in a local neighborhood.

