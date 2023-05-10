Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated

RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her nursing license reinstated. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A former Tennessee nurse convicted of homicide involving a medication mix-up wants her license reinstated.

RaDonda Vaught, formerly with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was in Chancery Court on Tuesday.

Vaught’s 2022 court case gained national attention. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the medication mix-up that killed Charlene Murphey in 2017.

The judge in the case sentenced Vaught to three years of probation with her nursing license taken away.

This week, Vaught’s attorneys argued against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The chancellor in the Chancery Court case said everything will be under advisement with a ruling made at some point in the future.

According to officials, Chancery courts focus on equity and fairness rather than the letter of the law.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing is listed as the defendant in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Joy and Jason Soltani used by the sheriff's office when they were wanted.
Arrest papers reveal disturbing details on investigation into the death of a baby in Colorado
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank, major security concerns raised
Man shoots and kills dog while running in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
"We are never going to let him go" Gannon Stauch's parents react to guilty verdict
‘We will never let him go’: Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign