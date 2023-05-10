Bear cub electrocuted in Colorado after climbing power pole, wildlife agency asks everyone to lock their garbage

A bear was reportedly electrocuted in Manitou Springs and the state wildlife agency believes...
A bear was reportedly electrocuted in Manitou Springs and the state wildlife agency believes unsecured trash was the reason for the tragedy.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bear cub is dead and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is making a simple request following the likely preventable tragedy.

“Garbage kills another bear,” CPW posted to social media with a photo of the power pole the cub climbed. The same photo is at the top and bottom of this article. “See the garbage bin on [its] side today in Manitou Springs? A bear cub was in the bin when it became startled. It raced up the power pole and was electrocuted. Lock your garbage! Be Bear Aware. Keep cubs alive”

The wildlife agency shared a resource for the public when it comes to human-bear conflict reduction. Click here for more information on being “Bear Aware” or being “S.M.AR.T.” when it comes to bears.

