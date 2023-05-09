“We will never let him go” Gannon Stauch’s parents react to guilty verdict

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -After a three year long investigation and court case, Letecia Stauch, a Colorado woman, was found guilty of murdering her own stepson, Gannon Stauch, on Monday.

A sign in front of the Lorson Ranch neighborhood reads, ‘Justice for Gannon’ and after Monday’s verdict, many said justice was served.

Those at the very center of the case, Gannon’s biological parents, Al and Landen, said the guilty verdict is a win for their son.

”Gannon was born severely premature and barely filled my to hands the first time I held him. At the end of his life, after his body was cremated and turned into ashes, he was no bigger than the first time I held him,” said Al Stauch, Gannon’s father, during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Al Stauch and Landen Bullard have waited more than three years for the moment they could address the court about the pain the murder of their 11-year-old son had caused.

“You came into this world fighting and unfortunately, you left this world fighting,” said Landen Bullard, Gannon’s mom during the sentencing hearing.

Before the judge sentenced Letecia, Al and Landen told the court how Letecia, a woman they once trusted, took the life of their own son. They said she took away his future and theirs, then lied about her actions repeatedly.

”We allowed Leticia to manipulate us,” said Al.

Letecia stared down while family and community members shared their loss with the judge. She was given a chance to speak before being sentenced, but she declined.

“He has finally received justice. We have no more fears of this lady. She will be locked up for the rest of her life and I can sleep at night knowing that she will not harm anyone else,” said Bullard.

Gannon’s parents said they can now cherish Gannon’s life and memories without the pain of the unknown.

“We learn to move forward. We are never going to move on, but we can only move forward in our lives. We are never gonna let him go,” said Al emotionally.

