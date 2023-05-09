WATCH: Detox specialist talks deadly opioid crisis, how to spot an overdose, and treatment on Fentanyl Awareness Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has designated May 9th as Fentanyl Awareness Day. Fentanyl has contributed to thousands of overdose deaths across the county, including Colorado.

This week in the 11 Breaking News Center, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Steve Carleton, Chief Clinical Officer at Gallus Medical Detox Center. Carleton spoke about the dangers of fentanyl, how to spot an overdose, and what people can do to help themselves or a loved one struggling with a substance abuse issue.

WATCH the full interview at the top of this article.

