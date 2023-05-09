WANTED: Man suspected of killing 22-year-old woman in Colorado considered armed and dangerous

Crime alert for Patrick Placencio.
Crime alert for Patrick Placencio.(Lakewood PD/Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help with locating a murder suspect.

A photo of the suspect, 24-year-old Patrick Placencio, is at the top of this article. According to Lakewood Police, Placencio is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Placencio is responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old woman on April 30. If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility
4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds

Latest News

The scene at Circle and Palmer Park; photo inset: suspect Donnell Chess
Arrest made after 1 killed, 2 hurt in Colorado Springs shooting
Suspect arrested
WATCH: Victim and suspect ID'd in shooting investigation
Safe2Tell Colorado sees record number of tips in April
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
Mediation reportedly failed between Colorado ranchers who feel they are targets of racism and neighbor, more videos released