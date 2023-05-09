WANTED: Man suspected of killing 22-year-old woman in Colorado considered armed and dangerous
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help with locating a murder suspect.
A photo of the suspect, 24-year-old Patrick Placencio, is at the top of this article. According to Lakewood Police, Placencio is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe Placencio is responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old woman on April 30. If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.
