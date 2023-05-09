WANTED: Man suspected of killing 22-year-old woman in Colorado considered armed and dangerous

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help with locating a murder suspect.

A photo of the suspect, 24-year-old Patrick Placencio, is at the top of this article. According to Lakewood Police, Placencio is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Placencio is responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old woman on April 30. If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

***Crime Alert***

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

(720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP

Submit a tip online: https://t.co/j9xzfIHd5c pic.twitter.com/A0UoaeI6x5 — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) May 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.