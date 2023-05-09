Safe2Tell Colorado sees record number of tips in April

(KJCT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - For the first time in its nearly two-decade history, Safe2Tell Colorado recorded more than 3,000 tips in a single month.

According to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Safe2Tell received 3,022 reports in April, a 28 percent increase over the previous month.

Suicide threats (295), bullying (267) and school complaints (255) were among the categories with the largest amount of tips. The attorney general’s office says April also saw a dramatic increase -- up 68 percent from March -- in duplicate tips, which are tips regarding a concern or event that has already been reported.

“Duplicate reports indicate a healthy culture of reporting safety concerns in a community, as multiple people noticed a safety concern and acted,” the attorney general’s office said.

In numerous instances, the reports helped protect other students. The attorney general’s office cited two examples Tuesday:

- A person reported that their friend was struggling with self-harm and thoughts of suicide. School teams investigated and it was determined that the student was self-harming, but not suicidal. The student is receiving counseling services and the parents are aware.

- A person reported that several students at their school were making sexual comments and body shaming their peers. School teams investigated and the students involved admitted to making inappropriate comments. The students’ parents were notified, school disciplinary action was taken, and a restorative conversation was facilitated.

“The Safe2Tell program was founded with the intent to provide people a way to anonymously report safety concerns and offer schools and communities a fuller picture of potential issues in the wake of the Columbine High School tragedy,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Duplicate reports like those we received last month not only indicate trust in the program, but also allow responding teams to gather more information about a safety concern, something we know can help prevent tragedy. We are grateful to see our school communities remaining attentive and looking out for one another.”

To date, during the 2022-2023 school year, Safe2Tell has received 18,783 tips. For anyone needing to make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org, or download the Safe2Tell app.

