Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

((AP) - Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility
4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
Mediation reportedly failed between Colorado ranchers who feel they are targets of racism and neighbor, more videos released
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
The famous Pikes Peak doughnut forms a Colorado "C" in the sunrise!
Pikes Peak bringing back sunrise openings!