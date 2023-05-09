Pikes Peak bringing back sunrise openings!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Greet the day from 14,000 feet up! Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain has announced the return of its popular sunrise openings!

On six select days between May-October, visitors will be allowed to drive up the mountain in the early morning hours to catch the sun coming up. Traditionally, the Pikes Peak Highway opens at 7:30 during the summer and at 9 a.m. Oct. 1-Memorial Day, but on these six dates, the highway will open at 4:45 a.m. with the last entry permitted at 6:30 a.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and for sunrise openings that fall between May 26-Sept. 30, online parking reservations must be made for anyone planning to park at the summit. Tickets and reservations are available here.

The six 2023 sunrise openings are:

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 14 (Celebrate Mom!)

National Donut Day: Friday, June 2 (Grab one of the famed Summit House doughnuts!)

National Parks and Recreation Day: Friday, July 21 (What better place to celebrate?)

National Mountain Climbing Day: Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Ditto!)

9/11 Commemorative Day: Monday, Sept. 11

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Monday, Oct. 9

