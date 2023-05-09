Mediation reportedly failed between Colorado ranchers who feel they are targets of racism and neighbor, more videos released

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 100 videos featuring nearly 40 hours of footage is being released to the public in connection to two Colorado ranchers who feel they are the targets of racism.

KKTV 11 News has been following the situation for months after the story gained national attention. The Mallerys own a piece of property they call “Freedom Acres Ranch” in El Paso County. They claim they are being terrorized as an ongoing dispute between their neighbor continues.

An active case involving the ranchers and one of their neighbors went to mediation, but on Tuesday the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported mediation failed. Both of the ranchers, Nicole and Courtney Mallery, are charged with stalking. The pair is scheduled to appear in court for arraignments on Thursday. There is also a civil case between the Mallerys and their neighbor Teresa Clark.

“I am deeply disappointed the parties involved in the Yoder neighborhood dispute were unable to come to an agreement during mediation. During a press conference in February, I told the citizens of El Paso County I would release the body-worn camera footage and case reports from the multiple incidents brought into question earlier this year,” part of a statement from El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal reads. “My office previously released all videos and case reports which were not involved in a case review by the District Attorney’s Office. Now, as those cases have reached their final disposition in court, and in the interest of transparency, it is appropriate for my office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public. Below you will find links to body-worn camera footage from multiple encounters between our deputies, and individuals associated with the dispute in Yoder, Colorado. As the Sheriff of El Paso County, I remain committed to protecting citizens’ rights and responding to calls in a timely, professional manner. It is my hope all parties involved will come to a mutual understanding and live peacefully amongst each other.”

WARNING: The following link will take you to the sheriff’s office page which contains body-worn camera footage and case reports. Some of the videos show deceased animals and feature graphic language. CLICK HERE for the footage of “eligible” cases released to the public. KKTV 11 News has not reviewed all of the footage, but we have reviewed several hours worth.

According to online court records, Nicole had pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer from an incident in April of 2021 and she pleaded guilty to false reporting tied to an incident that same month and year.

According to jail records, Courtney Mallery was booked into the El Paso County Jail Feb. 6 tied to a charge of stalking. A video posted to Instagram earlier this year by “blackfarmlandownersmatter” shows Mallery being taken into custody.

A temporary protection order was granted by a judge against Courtney Mallery from Clark Feb. 7.

Clark was being charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly violating a protection order put in place on behalf of the Mallerys. According to the affidavit, Clark allegedly took a photo of a camera on the Mallery’s property, based on her proximity to the Mallerys’ property Clark was accused of violating the protection order, however, that charge was dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office on May 1 according to online court records.

KKTV 11 News was at the jail when Courtney Mallery was in the process of being released on bond the night of Feb. 7 at about 7:45. The Mallerys spoke to KKTV 11 News briefly about their situation, click here for more on that previous coverage.

There is a record of Nicole Mallery’s past incidents. In one El Paso County case involving Nicole Mallery, she was accused of assaulting a police officer. According to online court records, Nicole pleaded guilty on July 15, 2022 to assaulting a peace officer.

In a separate case, Nicole was accused of menacing, a weapons charge and false reporting. According to online records, the menacing and weapons charge were dismissed while Nicole pleaded guilty to false reporting, providing false identification. She had been arrested on April 21, 2021 and pleaded guilty on June 15 of 2022. The case was reopened Dec. 20, 2022.

This is a very complex story and KKTV 11 News is choosing not to report all of the information we have gathered at once. Expect updates on KKTV.COM as well as during our newscasts. The coverage gained national attention following the articles by The Ark Republic. For more on what the Mallerys had to say to the Ark Republic:

Click here for part one “Get out. Black Colorado ranchers face domestic terrorism by local whites who they say are trying to steal their land”

Click here for part two “Get out. ‘I stood naked with my shotgun.’ Black ranchers say white residents terrorize their Colorado farm to push them off of their land”

Click here for a third installment by the Ark Republic about “Colorado food justice activists” rallying behind the Mallerys.

For more from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office denying the allegations:

Click here for the response from the sheriff’s office on the coverage by the Ark Republic.

Editor’s Note: A woman who lives in Colorado Springs, not affiliated with the story in any way and also named Teresa Clark, reached out to KKTV 11 News. She says many people have been targeting her and reaching out, confusing her with the Teresa Clark who is neighbors with the Mallerys. Clark is a common last name and 11 News wanted to share this message on the woman’s behalf.

