Fallen El Paso County deputy, K-9 to be honored in Washington

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Two fallen heroes from the Pikes Peak region will be recognized in Washington D.C. this week.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery and K-9 Jinx were both killed in the line of duty last year.

Peery, 39, was killed while confronting an armed suspect in Widefield last August.

“He put himself in the line of fire to save others,” a friend told 11 News.

And in April 2022, K-9 Jinx took a bullet when an armed suspect shot at officers in Manitou Springs.

“This is a profound and significant loss for the K9′s handler and partner, family, our community and for the law enforcement community,” a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting.

For their heroic actions in service to their community and for the ultimate sacrifice they paid, both will be honored in ceremonies in Washington as part of National Police Week.

According to the schedule of events posted on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund page, a national K-9 memorial service will be held Thursday morning, and a memorial service for peace officers will be held Monday, May 15. Other events including a candlelight vigil are also on the schedule.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.