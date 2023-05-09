Fallen El Paso County deputy, K-9 to be honored in Washington

Deputy Andrew Peery and K-9 Jinx, both with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, lost their...
Deputy Andrew Peery and K-9 Jinx, both with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, lost their lives in 2022 while protecting others from armed suspects.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Two fallen heroes from the Pikes Peak region will be recognized in Washington D.C. this week.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery and K-9 Jinx were both killed in the line of duty last year.

Peery, 39, was killed while confronting an armed suspect in Widefield last August.

“He put himself in the line of fire to save others,” a friend told 11 News.

And in April 2022, K-9 Jinx took a bullet when an armed suspect shot at officers in Manitou Springs.

“This is a profound and significant loss for the K9′s handler and partner, family, our community and for the law enforcement community,” a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting.

For their heroic actions in service to their community and for the ultimate sacrifice they paid, both will be honored in ceremonies in Washington as part of National Police Week.

According to the schedule of events posted on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund page, a national K-9 memorial service will be held Thursday morning, and a memorial service for peace officers will be held Monday, May 15. Other events including a candlelight vigil are also on the schedule.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility
4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds
Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds

Latest News

May 10 highs
Storm chances return this week
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Time to focus on wildfire preparedness
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian north of downtown Colorado Springs