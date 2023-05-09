Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim injured in the street.

Officers were called to the area of Fillmore Street and Wood Avenue just before 11 Monday night on a reported hit-and-run crash. An ambulance arrived shortly before police did, and as officers pulled up, the victim was in the middle of being transported to a nearby hospital.

“The victim was determined to have suffered serious bodily injury in the crash,” a police lieutenant said.

At the time of this writing, police did not have any suspect information available, including a vehicle description. 11 News will update this article if those details are provided. It’s also unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.