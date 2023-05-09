Community reacts to Letecia Stauch’s guilty verdict

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is reacting after a step-mother received a guilty verdict of killing her step-son. This is the trial of Letecia Stauch with the murder of her step-son Gannon Stauch.

11 News spoke with many people outside of the El Paso County Courthouse this afternoon. Everyone we spoke with said they were pleased with the outcome. Signs were placed outside of the courthouse saying, ‘Justice 4 Gannon’ and #Guilty. Blue flowers were also placed in remembrance of Gannon.

Here’s what one person had to say.

I am relieved, very happy and grateful to the lord above to see Justice for Gannon,” said Heather Poole, Gannon Supporter from Rhone Island. “I’m was looking forward to the sentencing in making sure that this evil woman is put behind bars for life.”

Another woman who did not provide her name had this to say.

“She deserved what she got because she did this horrible thing to this child who didn’t deserve it. The parents didn’t deserve it.”

