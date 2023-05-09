Community reacts to Letecia Stauch’s guilty verdict

Everyone 11 News spoke with said they were pleased with the outcome. Signs were placed outside of the courthouse saying, ‘Justice 4 Gannon’ and #Guilty. Blue flowers were also placed in remembrance of Gannon.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is reacting after a step-mother received a guilty verdict of killing her step-son. This is the trial of Letecia Stauch with the murder of her step-son Gannon Stauch.

11 News spoke with many people outside of the El Paso County Courthouse this afternoon. Everyone we spoke with said they were pleased with the outcome. Signs were placed outside of the courthouse saying, ‘Justice 4 Gannon’ and #Guilty. Blue flowers were also placed in remembrance of Gannon.

Here’s what one person had to say.

I am relieved, very happy and grateful to the lord above to see Justice for Gannon,” said Heather Poole, Gannon Supporter from Rhone Island. “I’m was looking forward to the sentencing in making sure that this evil woman is put behind bars for life.”

Another woman who did not provide her name had this to say.

“She deserved what she got because she did this horrible thing to this child who didn’t deserve it. The parents didn’t deserve it.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
Palmer Park and Circle shooting 5/7/2023
1 dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility

Latest News

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch; Sentenced to life in prison
Signs and flowers were placed for Gannon Stauch this afternoon. As Letecia Stauch received her...
Letecia Stauch convicted of stepson's murder
Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility
4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff