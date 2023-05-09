Colorado Springs City Council approves pay raise for next mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The next mayor of Colorado Springs will be making more than their predecessors.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved an ordinance that would raise the next elected mayor’s salary to $129,740.

According to the ordinance approved today, voters approved changes to the city charter in 2010, City Charter § 13-20(a), that implemented a Council-Mayor form of government, effective as of 2011. As part of that charter, the annual mayoral salary was set at $96,000. That charter also mandated that mayoral salary should be discussed and adjusted every four years to coincide with a new mayoral term.

Record show that the next adjustment in 2015 raised the salary from $96,000 to $103,370, and again in 2019 to $114,159. Under the ordinance approved today, increase from the 2019 election to the next mayor will constitute a raise of $15,581, or a 13.6% increase.

According to city records, former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach, who was the first mayor elected under the Council-Mayor charter in 2011, made an annual salary of $96,000. His successor, current Mayor John Suthers, made $103,370 during his first term after being elected in 2015. Upon re-election in 2019, Suther’s salary was increased to $114,159, according to the ordinance.

Suthers did not run for re-election in 2023 due to term limits. He will leave office on June 6th after serving eight years in office.

Colorado Springs’ May 16th mayoral runoff election will decide if entrepreneur Yemi Mobolade or former City Councilman Wayne Williams will become the city’s next mayor. Ballots have been mailed out to registered voters. Ballots must be submitted to drop boxes by 7 p.m. that day.

