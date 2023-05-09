Arrest made after 1 killed, 2 hurt in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old man is now facing murder charges after three people were shot over the weekend.

Officers were in the area of Palmer Park and Circle around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot. When they got to the scene, they found one man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. A short time after she was transported, a third victim walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

While police were at the scene, they saw a dark-colored sedan fleeing the area. Officers chased the car but were forced to terminate the pursuit a short time later.

Later Sunday, detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Donnell Chess and obtained an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges. He was located Monday and taken into custody without incident.

The man shot and killed was identified Monday as 20-year-old Ja’lyn Tyre Lagrue.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Springs police responded to the same area to shots fired. Officers on scene found a car shot multiple times, and appeared to have been targeted. No one was injured during this incident, and no suspects have been named. It’s unclear if this incident is connected to the triple-shooting a few hours later.

This is the second time in recent weeks that KKTV responded to breaking news in that area.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.