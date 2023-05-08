Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian was impacting traffic at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. part of N. Academy Boulevard was closed for the investigation on the northbound side of the roadway near Austin Bluffs Parkway. As of 7:15 a.m., police didn’t have much information as they were just arriving at the scene.

Click here for a live traffic map.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

