Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian was impacting traffic at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. part of N. Academy Boulevard was closed for the investigation on the northbound side of the roadway near Austin Bluffs Parkway. As of 7:15 a.m., police didn’t have much information as they were just arriving at the scene.

