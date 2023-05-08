Northern Command based in Colorado will oversee troops heading to U.S.-Mexico Border
PETERSON SFB, Colo. (KKTV) - Northern Command provided an update on the approximately 1,500 troops heading to the U.S.-Mexico Border to support the Department of Homeland Security this past weekend.
The Biden administration is deploying active-duty service members to help with administrative work as many people are expected to try and enter the U.S. because some pandemic-era restrictions are ending. Title 42 is set to end on Thursday.
According to Northern Command, most personnel being deployed will come from the Army and Marines, but a small number of Air Force personnel will also deploy.
U.S. Northern Command shared the following information with the public on Saturday about their role overseeing the troops being deployed:
