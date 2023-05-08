MOST WANTED: Cruelty to animals and child abuse suspects among 8 featured fugitive in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are “Fugitives of the Week” selected by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to call 719-634-STOP (634-7867). You can remain anonymous. If you are in the Pueblo area you can call 719-542-STOP (542-7867).

All eight had active warrants as of Thursday. The following information was provided to the public by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers:

-JONATHAN LOUIS AKES is a White Male, 30 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 290 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. AKES is wanted for MVT -Agg., w/two priors (3) and Parole Violation.

-ASHLEY SHANE ALLEN is a White Male, 38 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. ALLEN is wanted for Felony Menacing, Marijuana – Process/Manufacture, Marijuana – Possess w/Intent, Marijuana – Hazard on Premises, Possession of Controlled Substance (3) and Driving Under the Influence.

-KYLENE VIRGINIA DIONISIO is a White Female, 22 years old, 5′1″ tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DIONISIO is wanted for Assault 2.

-SIR KYLE DEON GASKIN is a Black Male, 19 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 144 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. GASKIN is wanted for Robbery, Assault 2 and Unauthorized Use of a Financial Device.

-ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

-DANIEL ORLANDO QUINTANA is a White Male, 31 years old, 5′6″ tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. QUINTANA is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation (2), Assault 2 – Cause SBI, Felony Menacing and Harassment (2).

-ALISHA MARIE RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is a White Female, 31 years old, 5′1″ tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation and Child Abuse.

-TERRANCE INJELL WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Kidnapping 2 (4), Child Abuse (4), Possession of a Controlled Substance (3), POWPO (2), Large Capacity Mag. – During Crime, Vehicular Eluding, Driving Under Restraint and Reckless Driving.

