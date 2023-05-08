Man recently arrested in 1988 cold case found dead in South Carolina jail

Robert Odell Waters had recently been arrested by authorities in connection to the 1988 murder...
Robert Odell Waters had recently been arrested by authorities in connection to the 1988 murder of Cathy Swartz, according to the Three Rivers, Michigan, Police Department.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a man who died while in custody in Beaufort County.

Robert Odell Waters, 53, was found dead in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday.

Waters had been arrested by authorities in connection to the 1988 murder of Cathy Swartz, according to the Three Rivers, Michigan, Police Department.

Cathy Swartz's death has been a mystery in the Three Rivers areas of Michigan for years.
Cathy Swartz's death has been a mystery in the Three Rivers areas of Michigan for years. (Three Rivers Police Department)

Waters was arrested April 30 in Swartz death, according to a report from WTOC.

The police department in Michigan says Swartz, who was 19 at the time, was “brutally” murdered in her apartment as her 9-month-old daughter sat in the next room.

The technology was able to narrow the suspect pool to a single family.

Police say they tested DNA from all the family members and identified Waters as the suspect.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich says the investigation into Waters’ death at the jail is “active and ongoing.”

Wunderlich also says no other details are available from the agency at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park and Circle shooting 5/7/2023
1 dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Four dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building
Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.
Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
Mohegan Park investigation
Body found in park in Connecticut
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes