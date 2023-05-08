Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead after plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff
Palmer Park and Circle shooting 5/7/2023
1 dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Serious crash along N. Academy Boulevard.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday morning
New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building
The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.
Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: DA holds presser after Letecia Stauch is found guilty for the murder of Gannon Stauch
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers’ Rhodes seeks leniency in Jan. 6 sentence