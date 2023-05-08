Colorado among top states for skin cancer diagnoses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - May is dedicated to raising awareness about the most common cancer in the U.S.

“May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and we use it to bring attention to the exceedingly common skin cancer. It’s actually the most common type of cancer that humans can get. We expect every 1 in 5 Americans to get skin cancer at some point in their life,” explained Dr. Renata Prado, a dermatologist and mohs surgeon at Vanguard Skin Specialists.

Over 5 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer every year. “It is a cancer that is easy to diagnose because it happens where we can see it and it’s cancer that’s treatable and curable especially when caught early,” said Prado adding Coloradans are more at risk. “Colorado does have an increase prevalence in skin cancer especially because we are a sunny state, and we are at a higher altitude, and we have a population of people who love to be outdoors.”

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends we avoid staying in the sun during peak hours 10AM-2AM.

“We seek shade during those times but when we are exposed, we wear some kind of protective clothing, wide brim hats, UV glasses and the areas that can’t be protected that we us sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 and reapply every 2 hours,” said Prado. “We really advise against tanning yourself. There is no such thing as a safe tan. The tan is a response to already damaged DNA in our skin cells. So, if you do want to have the brown color, there are safer options such as a spray tan, self-tanners, or bronzers.”

If you notice a spot that is changing size, shape, or color, it should be evaluated. That also goes for any new growth that is not healing should be checked by a dermatologist.

“A dermatologist is someone who is trained to identify suspicious spots and is able to do a simple in-office procedure called a skin biopsy that will reach the diagnosis and offer treatment,” said Prado.

