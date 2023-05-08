Coloradans could be seeing less on their TABOR refunds

Coloradans could be $89 less than previous years bringing the refund to $661, down from $750. This is to help bring down property taxes in the state.
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“It’s so incredibly hard to own a property right now that what does that mean to me? I still can’t afford to buy a house I’m getting less money I’m not getting closer to being able to buy a house,” Colorado resident Anjel Martinez said.

House republicans saying on twitter in part “it is your money and dems “fairer” tax refund is taking money from some individuals to give to others.”

Democratic representative Mike Weissman said in a statement in part quote “this comprehensive property tax proposal works to support our renters and property owners alike, while protecting critical community services like water districts, fire districts, libraries and k-12 education that we all rely on.”

Some residents are feeling the pressure of property taxes and higher costs of living.

“I think $2100 right now for my property is fair enough it’s 6.7% at this point so you know if it’s gonna go $500 it already went up $500 this year,” Colorado resident Jeff Newsome said.

“Everything is getting higher,” Colorado resident Nakiera Johnson said. “Things are becoming more expensive so she’s going to go towards more needs.”

