2 inmates captured after reportedly escaping by climbing fence at a Colorado facility

Left: Rodolfo Verales. Right Christopher Wallace
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two criminals who were on the run after escaping are back in Custody.

On Saturday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public for help with locating Rodolfo Verales and Christopher Wallace. The sheriff’s office reported through CrimeWatch the two escaped the Fremont County Detention Center by climbing over the east fence of the complex.

Less than six hours after the pair escaped, the sheriff’s office reported they were taken back into custody.

