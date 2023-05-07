Plane crashes near Fremont/Teller county line shortly after takeoff; 4 believed to be on board

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
May. 7, 2023
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Wreckage from a downed plane was found near the Teller/Fremont county line nearly a full day after it crashed.

A spokesperson for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the office was contacted overnight after people on board a small aircraft failed to arrive as scheduled. Another plane spotted the wreck at 8:30 Sunday morning in a remote area off Phantom Canyon Road and called it in.

Based on preliminary information from the FAA, the aircraft is a single-engine Cessna T-41B that departed the Fremont County Airport near Canon City at 9:30 Saturday morning with four people on board. The plane was en route to the Centennial Airport near Denver but crashed shortly after take-off.

Due to the remote area and rugged terrain, first responders had to hike to the plane, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is quite a hike from the road,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson told 11 News.

She confirmed with 11 News just after 11 a.m. that the team had reached the wreck site. There’s no word yet on the status of the four on board.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
