Plane crash reported in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders are en route to a reported plane crash in Teller County, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells 11 News the office was contacted overnight after people on board a small aircraft failed to arrive as scheduled. Another plane spotted the wreck later Sunday morning near the Teller/Fremont county line and called it in.

There’s currently no word on how many people were on the plane or whether there were any survivors.

“We are still trying to get to the scene. It is quite a hike from the road,” the spokesperson said just after 9 a.m.

The crash site is off of Phantom Canyon Road.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

