Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is hurt after a crash that shut down an intersection in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

This was at the intersection of Constitution avenue and Glenn Summer avenue near Gary Barry stadium.

Colorado Springs police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that the man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. The crash shut down all directions of the intersection.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Intersection of Constitution Ave/Glenn Summer Ave near Gary Barry stadium is blocked for a crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 7, 2023

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

