Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs

The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.
The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is hurt after a crash that shut down an intersection in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

This was at the intersection of Constitution avenue and Glenn Summer avenue near Gary Barry stadium.

Colorado Springs police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that the man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. The crash shut down all directions of the intersection.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.
MISSING: 2 people went missing while on a camping trip in Colorado
New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building

Latest News

A Colorado Springs man was taken to the hospital after a fall of thousands of feet.
Colorado Springs man injured after falling 2,000 feet while skiing
High fire danger again on Sunday
Less wind on Sunday
An image of a black bear from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Bear Warning bulletin.
Bear euthanized in Colorado Springs after repeatedly entering Broadmoor-area home
5.5.23
WATCH: Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies