El Paso County led Colorado in motorcycle deaths in 2022

2022 was a record breaking year for motor cycle deaths in Colorado. 149 people were killed making up 20% of the state’s overall traffic deaths.
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2022 was a record breaking year for motor cycle deaths in Colorado. 149 people were killed making up 20% of the state’s overall traffic deaths.

El Paso County led the state in motorcycle deaths last year with 25. According to an expert the best thing you can you can do is be extra aware of your surroundings and wear the right gear.

“Always being aware of what’s around you still you’re coming up to an intersection or lights or anything like that even if it’s green you gonna be able to see what’s coming from to you from the right or the left,” manager at Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza Ryan Sheehan said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation cites high speeds, drunk driving and lack of proper equipment as some of the reasons for the high number of motorcycle deaths.

“We saw some careless drivers out there just not paying attention who ended up pulling into intersections right in the path of motorcyclists and when that happens the motorcyclists really don’t stand much of a chance,” traffic safety manager for CDOT Sam Cole said.

As far as getting your gear goes Sheehan says look for the right stickers on the back. A d-o-t sticker means it is approved by the DOT but Sheenan says the key is the Snell approved sticker meaning it went through extra testing.

Colorado does not require riders over 18 to wear helmets.

“You don’t have to wear a helmet but i highly recommend it because it’s whether you live or not you know what I mean,” motorcyclist Eli Daza said.

So far in 2023 the state is behind on motorcycle fatalities but with riding season just beginning CDOT wants all drivers to be extra aware of your surroundings.

“Wear a helmet, keep your speeds down, ride defensively those are the things that you can do to perhaps even save your life,” Cole said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.
MISSING: 2 people went missing while on a camping trip in Colorado
New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building

Latest News

The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.
Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs man was taken to the hospital after a fall of thousands of feet.
Colorado Springs man injured after falling 2,000 feet while skiing
High fire danger again on Sunday
Less wind on Sunday
An image of a black bear from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Bear Warning bulletin.
Bear euthanized in Colorado Springs after repeatedly entering Broadmoor-area home