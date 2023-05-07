El Paso County led Colorado in motorcycle deaths in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2022 was a record breaking year for motor cycle deaths in Colorado. 149 people were killed making up 20% of the state’s overall traffic deaths.

El Paso County led the state in motorcycle deaths last year with 25. According to an expert the best thing you can you can do is be extra aware of your surroundings and wear the right gear.

“Always being aware of what’s around you still you’re coming up to an intersection or lights or anything like that even if it’s green you gonna be able to see what’s coming from to you from the right or the left,” manager at Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza Ryan Sheehan said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation cites high speeds, drunk driving and lack of proper equipment as some of the reasons for the high number of motorcycle deaths.

“We saw some careless drivers out there just not paying attention who ended up pulling into intersections right in the path of motorcyclists and when that happens the motorcyclists really don’t stand much of a chance,” traffic safety manager for CDOT Sam Cole said.

As far as getting your gear goes Sheehan says look for the right stickers on the back. A d-o-t sticker means it is approved by the DOT but Sheenan says the key is the Snell approved sticker meaning it went through extra testing.

Colorado does not require riders over 18 to wear helmets.

“You don’t have to wear a helmet but i highly recommend it because it’s whether you live or not you know what I mean,” motorcyclist Eli Daza said.

So far in 2023 the state is behind on motorcycle fatalities but with riding season just beginning CDOT wants all drivers to be extra aware of your surroundings.

“Wear a helmet, keep your speeds down, ride defensively those are the things that you can do to perhaps even save your life,” Cole said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.